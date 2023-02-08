Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 149,526 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

