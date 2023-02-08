Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.74, but opened at $35.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 149,526 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

