Signaturefd LLC Has $187,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $476.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $670.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

