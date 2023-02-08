Signaturefd LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

