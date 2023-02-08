State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,380 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 123,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

