Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,001,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.90 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

