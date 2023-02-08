New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,458 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NARI stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,250 shares of company stock worth $18,994,813. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

