New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,775 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $170.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

