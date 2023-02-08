Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,907.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

