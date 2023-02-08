Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,082.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,848.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,106,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,680,000 after buying an additional 7,690,661 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

