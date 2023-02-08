Virtu Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EMN opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.