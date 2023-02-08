Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,775.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,595 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronit Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,221.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,082.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

