New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 44,389 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.