Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,079.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

