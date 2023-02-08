Virtu Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 534,996 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

