Virtu Financial LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gogo by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 134,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 534,996 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
