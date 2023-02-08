Datadog, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datadog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Shares of DDOG opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,240,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

