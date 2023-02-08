IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,221 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

