Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,873 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after buying an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.09.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.64, a PEG ratio of 187.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

