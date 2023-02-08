Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of CEQP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

