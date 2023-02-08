Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

