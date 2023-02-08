Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 679.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Univest Sec lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

