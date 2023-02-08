Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

