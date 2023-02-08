Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.