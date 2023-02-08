Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 689 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

CTRA stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.