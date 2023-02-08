Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

