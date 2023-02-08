24,944 Shares in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Green Plains Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $300.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $214,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,325.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,607 shares of company stock worth $535,048.

Green Plains Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.