Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

