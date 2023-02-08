Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05.

