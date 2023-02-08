Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 682 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 237.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 447.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $215.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

