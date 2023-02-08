Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $84.12.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
