Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hibbett as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

