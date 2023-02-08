Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,166 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Momentive Global worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momentive Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Momentive Global by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Momentive Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Momentive Global by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,308,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 1,032,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

