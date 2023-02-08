iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
