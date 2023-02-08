Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AMERISAFE worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

