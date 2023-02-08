The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 904,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

HCKT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $713.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

