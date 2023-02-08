Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,263,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Shares of DECK opened at $417.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.32 and its 200-day moving average is $359.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $433.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.