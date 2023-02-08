Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CWST opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

