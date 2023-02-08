Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 8,650 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 874,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in BOX by 27.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,307,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 278,525 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in BOX by 57.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in BOX by 868.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 6.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $120,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,424. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -314.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.05. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

