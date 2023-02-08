Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Earthstone Energy worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 185.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 119,734 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 141,708 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.08.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

