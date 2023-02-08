Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE T opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

