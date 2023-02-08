White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,495.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,408.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,358.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,017.58 and a 52-week high of $1,539.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.