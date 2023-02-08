IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 129,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,399,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IQVIA by 4,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA stock opened at $235.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

