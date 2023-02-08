39,110 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

