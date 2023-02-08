Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 45,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

