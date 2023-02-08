State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,707 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

OHI stock opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

