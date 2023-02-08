Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,660 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ryerson by 59.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Ryerson news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

