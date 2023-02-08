Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 491 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

