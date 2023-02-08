Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lear worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lear by 87.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Stock Up 0.7 %

LEA opened at $141.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $176.80.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $5,049,250 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

