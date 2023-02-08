State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 1,298,564 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after buying an additional 1,089,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after buying an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.4 %

XRAY stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.