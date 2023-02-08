State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,710 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,332 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,750 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tapestry Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

TPR opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

