State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 970 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $202.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

